CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have died in what authorities said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

It happened shortly after midnight at a home on Faison Highway.

When Sampson County deputies arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman at the home. Both had been shot.

The two people were believed to be in their 40s. Their identities have not been released.