Landmark Durham restaurant Nanas reopens with fresh menu

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham landmark is back open for foodies, but this is a reimagined Nanas.

The University Drive restaurant opened its doors for the first time in months.

Last year, four-time James Beard Award semifinalist chef Matt Kelly announced that he had purchased the restaurant.

Nana's closed in June 2018 as chef Scott Howell retired from the kitchen.

Kelly kept the familiar name -- sans the apostrophe -- but the menu has been tweaked, with dishes such as oxtail mezzaluna and crispy lamb shoulder.

"This is a legacy restaurant," Kelly's chef-partner Nate Garyantes told our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. "The torch has been handed over, we're continuing and honoring this place and how special it is."

