Nash County fire captain dies on Friday after his battle with pancreatic cancer

CASTALIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Fire Captain David 'Pacman' Braswell died on Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Castalia Fire Department announced the captain's passing on social media. Braswell worked for the fire department for 38 years.

Last Saturday, community members in Nash County held a fire truck parade to honor Braswell.

Fire trucks from departments in Nash and surrounding counties, local and state law enforcement, and many emergency service agencies participated in the parade.

The parade began on Universal Leaf Drive and passed by Braswell's home, where he watched from his yard with his family.