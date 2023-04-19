Man arrested for stabbing Nash County co-worker

A man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a coworker after a fight.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a co-worker during a fight.

On Tuesday just before 5 p.m., Nash County deputies got a call about someone being stabbed at Nash Produce on South NC 58.

When deputies arrived they found one man had been stabbed in his upper back.

According to the sheriff's office, Sylvester Garcia was stabbed by Christian Perez who then ran away from the scene.

Nash County Sheriff's Office arrested Christian Perez.

At around 9 p.m. the search ended up at Perez's home on Taylor Store Road and deputies took him into custody.

He is in Nash County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Garcia was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital.