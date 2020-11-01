Tropical Storm Eta forms; 2020 ties the record with 2005 for most named storms in a season

RECORD TIED

Tropical Storm Eta has formed on Halloween night, becoming the 28th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.With Eta being the 28th tropical storm of the year, this ties the record from 2005 for the most named storms in an Atlantic Hurricane Season.As of 11 p.m., the storm is moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as early as next week and is slated to make landfall in central America early Tuesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.This is the first time the Greek alphabet "Eta" has formally been used.In 2005, there was a system that the National Hurricane Center did not consider tropical; in a post-analysis, they added the storm to the list of storms as an unnamed storm.