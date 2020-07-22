Weather

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

National Hurricane Center said Gonzalo has max sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving west northwest at 12 miles per hour.

The system is expected to push into the Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. It's still too early to tell if it will impact North Carolina.



The formation of Gonzalo ended a 10-day lull in tropical activity--Tropical Storm Fay dissolved on July 11 after moving ashore in the Northeast of the United States.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching another tropical wave near western Cuba. The system is producing a lot of disorganized showers and thunderstorms throughout the Gulf of Mexico.

It only has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. Regardless of what it becomes, it will bring more rain to southeast Texas by Friday.



The peak of hurricane season is mid-September. So far, this season has gotten off to a record start.

