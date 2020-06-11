Hurricane Season 2020 is happening in the middle of a public health crisis.
"We hope and pray that that hurricane does not come this summer but in the event that it does come we will be ready for it," Gov. Roy Cooper has said.
The coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on state leaders as we anticipate an above-average storm season.
The First Alert Team and Eyewitness News is getting you prepared for what could be a double disaster.
COVID-19 a double whammy for coastal businesses still recovering from two hurricanes
Here's what Ocracoke Island looks like 9 months after catastrophic flooding
Nearly 200 in Pender County still not back in their homes after Hurricane Florence
North Carolina's top doctor expresses concern about reliability of COVID-19 forecast models
Hurricane training for EMS crews looks different during COVID-19
NC Baptist Men help rebuild family's Robeson County home destroyed by Hurricane Florence
Financially strapped NCDOT has 'a lot of concern' about weathering hurricane season
HURRICANE RESOURCES:
What to know about power generators before a blackout
Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more
How to prepare for a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits
2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Emergency kit essentials for hurricane season
Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
