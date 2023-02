NC Aquarium otter gives birth to second litter in less than a year

Leia has just given birth to another litter of pups for the second time in less than a year.

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An otter at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has been busy!

Leia has just given birth to another litter of pups for the second time in less than a year.

The trio of Asian small-clawed otter pups were born Tuesday.

The pups are bonding with their parents, and siblings, Stella, Mae and Selene behind the scenes right now.