8-year-old child shot in the leg in Goldsboro: Police

Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that left a child injured.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Astor Court after a call about a shooting.

After arriving at the location, officers found an 8-year-old child with a gunshot wound in the leg.

The child was first taken to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

No other information was released about the child's condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Goldsboro has had several shootings this year involving juveniles.

