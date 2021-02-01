confederate flag

NC DMV will no longer issue Confederate flag license plates, officials say

North Carolina DMV officials will no longer issue or renew license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag or any variation of it.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in a statement that it determined plates bearing the Confederate flag "have the potential to offend those who view them" and concluded the flag was inappropriate to display on specialty plates, which remain property of the state.

To stay consistent with the ruling of North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Faulkner, the DMV will still recognize SCV as a civic organization entitled to the issuance of a specialty plate, however, the classification does not entitle SCV to dictate contents of the government speech on the plate.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

"Efforts were made, and will continue to be made, to work with the SCV to develop artwork for these specialty plates that does not contain the Confederate battle flag," said NCDOT officials. "Since these efforts have proven unsuccessful so far, the DMV determined the agency would no longer issue or renew these specialty plates."

The DMV said it remains open to considering alternative artwork for review and resuming the issuance of specialty plates for members of SCV.

Until such agreement can be reached, the DMV said it will either issue SCV members standard plates and refund any specialty-plate fees

This became effective on Jan. 1, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncconfederate flagdmvncdotnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONFEDERATE FLAG
'Shocked:' Nazi flag displayed on tree in Wake County causes outrage
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in US Capitol arrested
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Crews remove base of Durham Confederate monument
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC has administered 1M COVID-19 vaccine doses
Bill filed to reopen schools; NCAE wants teachers vaccinated first
Man who livestreamed US Capitol riot arrested in Garner
AHOP Christian Academy student charged with statutory rape of 12-year-old
NC COVID-19 hospitalizations dip, but still remain high
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Triangle healthcare workers urge vaccination despite potential side effects
Show More
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Chick-fil-A manager saves drive-thru vaccination site after traffic backup
Tips to pay off credit cards and other debt during pandemic
Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
Woman who lived through 1918 flu gets COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News