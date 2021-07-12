unc

UNC's Unsung Founders Memorial desecrated by pro-Confederates

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A monument honoring enslaved and free African-Americans on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus was desecrated by a small pro-Confederate group Saturday.

Photos and video of the desecration, posted on Twitter by an account called UNC Anti-Racist Alerts (not affiliated with the university), shows two men sitting on the monument holding the Confederate flag -- one of whom is holding a white power symbol.


The Unsung Founders Memorial, erected in 2005, in McCorkle Place as a counterpoint to the now-removed Silent Sam Confederate monument.


"The Class of 2002 honors the university's unsung founders, the people of color bond and free, who helped build the Carolina that we cherish today," the inscription on the stone table reads.

Saturday's desecration came hours before a pro-Confederate rally in Hillsborough -- a town 20 minutes north from the school.

ABC11 reached out to UNC Police for comment but the department has not yet given details on the incident.


In the past month, race relations on UNC-CH's campus have been particularly tense after acclaimed journalist Nikole-Hannah Jones' declined the tenured Knight Chair position following several weeks of internalized debate on the university's behalf.

"What happened yesterday when racists desecrated the Unsung Founders monument makes it clear that UNC must act now to address the demands issued by Black Student Movement to improve safety of Black students, faculty and staff," UNC Anti-Racist Alerts tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Members of UNC-CH's Black community organized on the campus Wednesday to list their demands for safety and equity on campus. The group demanded leadership have anti-racist alerts sent to students, hire more Black full-time counselors trained in racial trauma and publicly available equity scorecards explaining the racial make of departments and why Black faculty and staff leave the university.

Members of UNC-Chapel Hill's Black community came together to present their demands to university officials following Nikole Hannah-Jones' denying a tenured position with the shcool.

