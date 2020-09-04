Bowling alleys, gyms, museums allowed to open for first time in months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bowling alleys, museums, playgrounds, and indoor fitness centers are allowed to reopen doors under Phase 2.5.
"We know we can keep everyone safe and healthy while they're in our facilities," said Buffaloe Lanes assistant manager Melissa McDaniel.
Staff at Buffaloe Lanes have been waiting for this day, and experiencing steep financial losses.
The owners finished a $700,000 renovation project just six months before the COVID-19 shutdown.
McDaniel said she was in tears back in March while turning off all the lights and cutting off the breakers.
"It (Buffaloe Lanes) has been in the Triangle for 40 years, and six months is just too long for these businesses to try and survive and make it through this," said McDaniel.
Although businesses were allowed to open at 5 p.m. on Friday, some are holding off.
The YMCA of the Triangle plans to welcome back members at most locations Wednesday.
Alexander branch manager Matt Liley said The Y needs more time to get everything ready and train staff.
"It's a pretty robust operation to run a building of this space," said Lilley. "Most of our part-time staff has not been engaged with us since March and so it's going to take a little bit of time to reengage them to make sure they're up on all the protocols."
Some Y facilities will continue offering outdoor gyms for folks who don't feel comfortable being indoors.
Businesses that reopen under Phase 2.5 can operate with 30 percent capacity.
