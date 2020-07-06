Some Raleigh public pools reopening with restrictions Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Raleigh pools will reopen Monday with restrictions. The CDC says COVID-19 cannot spread in the water, but swimmers still need to be cautious. Health officials say pools can be safe, as long as swimmers stick to social distancing guidelines in and out of the water.
All facilities will have reduced capacity with social distancing rules in place. Guests must reserve spots online and sessions will be reduced to 75 minutes. Masks are required and guests are subject to wellness checks at the gate.
SUNDAY
7:15 p.m.
Durham health officials report 4,113 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening, up 56 from Saturday night.
5 p.m.
Authorities in northwestern Spain have ordered the lockdown of a county with a population of 71,000 for fears of a coronavirus outbreak.
Regional authorities in Galicia announced Sunday that movement to and from A Mariña county located on Spain's northern Atlantic coast will be prohibited starting at midnight. It will run through Friday, two days before the region holds elections.
The decision comes one day after regional authorities in northeast Catalonia locked down an area with over 200,000 inhabitants.
READ MORE: Spain locks down county of 71K fearing coronavirus outbreak
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina health officials reported 1,329 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 72,983. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the state death total to 1,396.
More than 18,500 new tests bring the total amount of completed COVID-19 tests to 1,036,838 statewide.
Four more patients are being hospitalized, bringing the total to 949.
The state's percent positive test rate has fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent the last few weeks. It is currently 9 percent.
With 78 percent of hospitals reporting, 4,997 (28 percent) inpatient beds and 553 ICU beds (25 percent) are empty.
8 a.m.
As of Sunday morning, there have been 2,839,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.
RELATED: 4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing coronavirus cases in US