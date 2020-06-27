NC Courage players kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter as pro sports return

Utah is hosting the NWSL Challenge Cup, an eight team tournament.
At the #NWSLChallengeCup all the @TheNCCourage and @ThornsFC kneel during the National Anthem in support of #BLM pic.twitter.com/wXiy1PnLQU— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) June 27, 2020
The leagues defending champion Courage and Portland Thorns are the first professional teams to meet since George Floyd's death and the ensuing protests.
All players on both sides took a knee as the National Anthem played in addition to wearing an armband in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The teams also knelt through a 46 second moment of silence before the start of the game.
North Carolina Courage later went 2-1 over the Portland Thorns.