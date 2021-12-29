Wake County expecting another busy day of COVID-19 testing

WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Another busy day of testing is expected as Wake County is reporting some sites are completely booked. Across the county, nearly 13,000 appointments are available each day; but some sites, like the Vision Church RDU Parking Lot on Departure Drive are completely booked for Wednesday. Appointments are required, and the county is reporting that some people are attempting to cut the line without an appointment. These people are being asked to step out of line and make an appointment, then get back in line.
But county health departments aren't the only places no-cost testing is available--those who want a test can also try for drug stores like Walgreens and CVS, as well as community testing events.
At home tests are even harder to come by--ABC11 checked several stores around Raleigh for a test and found empty shelves.
TUESDAY
11:09 p.m.
Wake county will have more testing sites open Wednesday for residents who are still in need of a COVID test.
Wake county recently doubled the amount of daily COVID-19 testing appointments, allowing roughly 13,000 people to be tested daily across each site. Residents are encouraged to make an appointment on the wake county site.
Five drive thru testing sites are available across the county to help residents choose a time and location that works best for them.
All drive thru sites will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., except for their New Year's hours: CLOSED on New Year's Eve and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Additional signs have been put out at the testing location to help control the flow of traffic and to help improve wait times.
Residents will be provided with a QR code after scheduling their appointment. The code will be sent to their confirmation email and will need to be displayed at check in.
7:13 p.m.
The first updated COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina since Christmas show a significant jump in cases, but state officials and physicians remain confident that vaccines and therapeutics will flatten the curve of severe disease.
"Looking at that hospitalization metric is going to be really important," Dr. Susan Kansagra, Acting Senior Deputy Director for Division of Public Health at NC DHHS, told ABC11. "But the majority of people that are coming into our hospitals and requiring ICU level care are still those that are unvaccinated."
The newly release metrics from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show the highest daily percent positive rate ever recorded - 21.9%. January 4, 2021, was the previous record at 17%. That rate is more than double what it was just a week ago, and it's four times as high as the state's goal of 5%. In previous months, North Carolina spent week after week at or under that 5% goal.
The total death toll of the virus increased by 75 to a total of 19,308.
"Early on, when we didn't have vaccines or therapeutics, you took your chance in the COVID lottery and the odds were not fantastic," said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health. "So now the chances of losing the COVID lottery are slimmer for those of us who have vaccines available and getting therapeutics like we have in this country. So we're moving to a point now where most, most, most of us are unlikely to get really, really sick from COVID19, including from Omicron."
According to new forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, North Carolina could hit its peak of the Omicron surge in late February 2022. The models, moreover, show a potential explosive rise in cases - by some estimates, more than 90,000 active daily cases - but again, hospitalizations and deaths either meet or only slightly exceed North Carolina's earlier records in the Delta and winter 2021 surges.
"The writing is on the wall," said Dr. Wohl. "The data is there. You can't deny it. People don't die as often if they're vaccinated and boosted."
12:10 p.m.
The raw number of cases reported today (3,698) were similar to the raw number reported on this same day last year (3,888).
The updated metrics also showed 312 more people hospitalized with the virus. That's an 18% increase in hospitalizations since last Tuesday. Pediatric hospitalizations increased by 1.3%, up from 0.8%.
11:40 a.m.
Long lines build up for COVID-19 testing in Wake County.
Chopper 11HD flew over the Kidd Road location around 11:30 a.m. and found cars lined up down the road for at least a mile.
High demand for testing following the Christmas holiday weekend has forced many people to wait hours to get tested.
Ian Miller is from Canada, but he's in town visiting family and needs to get tested before heading back home.
"My wife's sister lives here, and as far as travel restrictions go, we needed to get tested before we get back," Miller said.
10:15 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.
Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said that such a mandate might drive up the nation's lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.
"When you make vaccination a requirement, that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated," Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. "If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that's something that seriously should be considered."
TUESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
As omicron spreads ever more gloom around the globe ahead of New Year's Eve, governments are moving at different speeds to contain the scourge, with some reimposing restrictions immediately and others hesitating to spoil the party again.
Locally, First Night Raleigh is taking the unprecedented step of moving everything outdoors, requiring proof of vaccine or negative test, and charging for tickets.
"We felt that this was a happy medium between a full cancelation and an event that was high risk because it was indoors," said Cameron Laws, program director at Artsplosure, who puts on the event.
This comes as the CDC updates its guidance for people who test positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The new guidance shortens isolation and quarantine periods. View the full details here.
MONDAY
10 p.m.
Raleigh's 'First Night' will go on New Year's Eve but with some slight changes.
You'll need proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend in addition to a ticket to see any part of the event.
Everything has also been moved outdoors because of the spreading omicron variant but masks are not required.
"We felt that this was a happy medium between a full cancelation and an event that was high risk because it was indoors," said Cameron Laws, program director at Artsplosure, who puts on the event.
In years past, tickets were not required to get onto city plaza but that has changed.
In order to ride the rides or see the art exhibits, you'll need to purchase a $12 ticket.
"I really felt people need this," said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "They needed this celebration. I think it's a good compromise to move everything outdoors and still let people gather because we need something to celebrate."
An outdoor event is better, but you can still get infected, according to Dr. David Wohl, an infectious diseases specialist at UNC Health.
"Even if you're outdoors but within inches or a foot or two, maybe with Omicron with another person screaming, yelling or singing, I'd be nervous," said Dr. Wohl.
Wohl said if you are going to go, mask up and ensure you're boosted.
"We always say to have a 'happy and healthy new year,'" said Dr. Wohl. "There are things we can do to keep it healthy. Just use your smart brain, use the tools at your disposal so we can have a future New Years without having to worry about this."
Susan was out with her kids Monday night in Downtown Raleigh. She said she's been to First Night in years past but wouldn't go this year with her daughter Lula unable to be vaccinated.
"I would be wearing my N95 and I'd be making the children wear N95s also," said Susan. "I guess I'm a little extreme but to each their own."
2 p.m.
First Night Raleigh will be held completely outdoors for the first time ever.
Public Health officials, Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin, and Artsplosure--the group that organizes the event--agreed that due to rising COVID-19 cases, the event should take extra precautions this year.
All indoor performances will shift to take place outside.
In addition, every person ages 6 and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from an official Wake County testing site within 48 hours of the event.
Mask wearing will not be required outside, but it will be strongly encouraged as an extra safety measure.
8:55 a.m.
NC State will require all unvaccinated students, faculty and staff to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of returning to campus.
All students living in University Housing and Greek Village, regardless of vaccination status, must also provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.
Anyone who tests positive within 72 hour of their scheduled return to campus should not return to campus. Instead they should upload their positive test result to the Healthypack Portal.
This comes on the heels of Duke University requiring COVID-19 booster shots for all students, faculty and staff.
Meanwhile, UNC said it will wait a bit longer to decide how it will start its spring semester.
"We believe we are in a better situation if we wait a little bit longer and wait until we have as much information and data as we can to make as informed decision as possible," said Bob Boulin, the executive vice chancellor and provost.
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
COVID-19 testing sites in Wake County will reopen Monday after being closed over the holiday break.
All five public testing sites will be open and accepting appointments. You can get an appointment--for both tests or vaccines--by going online here.
Coronavirus cases across the country are as high as they have been in nearly a year. That comes as the omicron variant surges, causing health experts to encourage testing both before and after large gatherings.
The surge in cases is causing problems for airlines. Thousands of flights have been cancelled, with airlines citing staff shortages due to mandatory COVID-19 quarantines.
Jet Blue and Delta have asked the federal government to reduce the required quarantine period for employees who test positive for the virus.