NC DMV look to set up kiosks in grocery stores starting in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Whenever someone mentions they have to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), it's usually followed by a visceral reaction of dread. Mainly because of the wait time and long lines.

The North Carolina DMV continues to look for solutions that meet the needs of drivers in a convenient and efficient way.

In addition to a plethora of online services, the state has opened up additional offices in some areas, drivers can make appointments, and this spring it extended walk-in availability.

Now as part of its ongoing effort to improve the experience, NCDMV is planning to roll out kiosks in grocery stores. The specific stores haven't been named yet, but a spokesperson for DMV said they will have a handful of them out in the fall and more by the end of the year.

The areas to see the first round of kiosks include Wake County, Cumberland County and Mecklenburg County.

The kiosk plan was part of House Bill 199, which was filed in April. DMV said it hopes to add this portion back to the bill.

What can drivers expect using the kiosk?

The services would mirror many online services, according to DMV. Not all services will be available right away and will be phased in later.

Under the proposed H199 the following services would be available at the grocery store kiosks:

Driver Services

Renew License & ID Cards

Duplicate License & ID Cards, change address (This is for those already living in NC, not new residents)

Upgrade Full Provisional License

Vehicle Services

Renewal of a vehicle registration & pay property tax

Pay property tax on new vehicle

Order a duplicate registration, change of address

Order a special or personalized plate

Renew Permanent Disability Placard

Other Services

Pay Administrative Hearing Fees

So now you can make the grocery store your one-stop shop for bread, produce, and license or tag renewal.

