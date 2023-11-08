State Board of Elections to audit NC municipal election by hand counting votes in random districts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The day after Election Day, State Board of Elections staff will randomly select precincts, early voting sites and absentee-by-mail ballots to be counted by hand.

It is part of a required post-election audit for the municipal elections.

Each county in North Carolina will hand count two randomly selected voting groups (precinct, early voting site, absentee-by-mail ballots) at 1 p.m.

After the selection, the county boards of elections with November elections will count a contest on all ballots by hand from the chosen precincts and compare the totals with the results of the machine counts.

Any member of the public may access the online meeting where the hand counting will take place.

They can also dial-in with a phone using the number 415-655-0003. The access code is 2428 387 8940#. The passcode is 62723#

Again the selection process starts at 1 p.m.

