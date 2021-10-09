Some Raleigh roads flood as heavy rain moves through central North Carolina

There is significant flooding at West Gate and Fast Park Dr. As well as a downed tree on Dixon Drive. We ask drivers to please find alternate routes and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/9Q2WWzje7d — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 9, 2021

Be careful out there...record rainfall for the day at RDU and it's still raining. pic.twitter.com/OBiwpe3MPA — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) October 9, 2021

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rain throughout central North Carolina has triggered Flash Flood Warnings and brought down trees and power lines.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Johnston and Wayne counties until 12:30 p.m.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wake County until 1:45 p.m. It was previously supposed to expire before 9 a.m., but was extended.According to Raleigh police, 1806 Wake Forest Road just south of East Whitaker Mill Road is closed north and southbound due to downed power lines. The closure is expected to last for a couple hours. Drivers can use Atlantic Avenue.First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart says this is a record for rainfall on this day for RDU. So far, the area has seen 4.60'' of rain while the previous record was 3.97'' on this day in 1894.