'I will miss him.' Family of UNC pre-med student honors his young life of achievement

It's still hard to believe that one of the Hill family's brightest lights is gone. George Hill Jr. 21, was a pre-med student at UNC Chapel Hill heading into his senior year. The young scholar played junior varsity basketball and attended the prestigious university on a full-ride academic scholarship.

"He was a leader. If he did something, he was the leader of it. He was never a kid where somebody was leading him down a bad path," said his stepdad Fred Lawson.

Hill was raised in Durham and graduated from Wakefield high school. Loved ones tell ABC11 he had his sights set on becoming a student at UNC Chapel Hill since he was small.

"If you told him he couldn't, it became his new passion to tell you you're wrong. He wouldn't just prove you wrong he would remind you what you said and explain why he was right," said his sister Jasmine Jennette.

According to Durham police, last Friday night at the intersection of highways 54 and 751 a car going eastbound struck another as it was attempting to make a left turn. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The hardest situation for me is every time something happens good or bad or funny, my gut reaction is to call him and now I can't," said his sister Jill Hill.

She told ABC11, her younger brother walked her down the aisle last October.

The family said one of his biggest achievements was becoming a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, following in his late father's footsteps.

"I will miss him," said his mom Karen Hill. "I'm a woman of great faith. I know he's with God and his father now. Now I have two angels up there right?"

The visitation and funeral will take place Friday in Durham at Union Baptist Church at 12:30.