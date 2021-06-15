abc11 together

NC Juneteenth Celebration in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 16th Annual NC Juneteenth Celebration taking place this Saturday, June 19 in Downtown Durham.

The festival starts at 1 p.m. on East Main Street between Roxboro and Dillard streets.

There will be live music, food vendors, a kids zone and a health fair.

