Water diverted from Raleigh lake as engineers prepare for possible flood impacts

At Raleigh's Lake Johnson Park, the water level is much lower than it normally would be, after engineering crews diverted 2 feet of water.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Preparations are now underway for the impacts of possible flooding ahead of the severe weather rolling through.

At Raleigh's Lake Johnson Park, the water level is much lower than it normally would be, after engineering crews finished diverting 2 feet of water Friday morning.

It's all controlled through a tower in the center of the lake before the water is let out. The engineers say they've been watching the forecast and this is somewhere in the middle in terms of their concern level. It was serious enough to take action and lower the water level, but 2 feet is well below the 4 of 5 feet they might let out for a hurricane.

But beyond the lakes, they say the roads can also be a problem especially if you're in a low-lying area.

"If you're in a flood-prone area please be advised and be aware of the situation keep an eye on the creek levels. Also Tuesday we could potentially have some storms which could produce some heavy downpours which could cause street flooding it doesn't even have to be near a creek," says city of Raleigh engineer Kelly Daniel.

Meanwhile, both the city and county have crews ready to respond if things escalate.

As for other lakes, they seem to be okay for now. Lake Johnson is the only local lake having to lower their water level - others have been impacted by recent drought so it hasn't been as much of a concern.

Prepare now as some areas could experience utility outages from this storm.

