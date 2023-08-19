Food Lion issues recall on mixed vegetables, sweet corn due to possible listeria contamination

Here's a food recall you and your family need to know about.

Saturday, Food Lion issued a recall of its Food Lion Mixed Vegetables and Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn.

The grocery store chain said the items are being recalled due to possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination.

Customers who purchased the affected products are urged not eat the recalled items.

According to the company, this recall only includes the following two products:

Food Lion Mixed Vegetables 16 ounce | UPC 0003582600509 Purchase dates: Between Jan. 19, 2023, and Aug. 19, 2023

Food Lion Super Sweet Cut Corn 16 ounce | UPC 0003582607985 Purchase dates: Between Nov. 7, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2023

If you or someone you know have either or both of the recalled items, should return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's "Double Your Money Back Guarantee."

Last month, the store issued a recall of ground beef that was prepared at it's Zebulon and Knightdale stores only.