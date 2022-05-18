lottery

NC grocery store worker wins big after buying Cash 5 ticket on day off

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman has thousands of reasons to be thankful after buying a lottery ticket at the grocery store where she works--on her day off.

According to a news release from the NC Education Lottery (NCEL), Katie Bailey, of Lillington, bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket for the April 29 drawing while visiting the Food Lion on West Cornelius Harnett Boulevard.

Bailey's ticket matched all five numbers, netting her a win of the entire jackpot worth $834,910! She cashed in her ticket Tuesday and took home $592,873 after state and federal taxes.

Bailey is the second person this week to claim a big prize playing the lottery. A Tarboro woman won $2 million playing a scratch-off she purchased on Friday the 13th.
