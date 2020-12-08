80 percent of North Carolina counties now in red, orange zones on alert system map

Since the last time the report was released two weeks ago, the number of red counties has more than doubled, up to 48 from 20 counties. There are now 34 orange counties as compared to 42 counties in that last report.
Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC that will take effect Friday
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina's key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:
Yellow: Significant Community Spread
Orange: Substantial Community Spread
Red: Critical Community Spread
The report takes into account three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county.
Cumberland, Durham and Wake counties are currently in the orange.
CHECK THE FULL REPORT HERE.
Alamance, Edgecombe, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Robeson, Sampson, Vance, Warren and Wilson counties are all in the red.
North Carolina could run out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in 6 weeks if trends continue, report says
Public officials from counties that are in the red or orange tier are asked to discuss plans for mitigating spread with local health departments.
Individuals in orange and red counties are asked to take the following actions:
- Limit mixing between households and minimize the number of people in your social circle
- Avoid settings where people congregate, like outdoor bars and night spots
- If patronizing restaurants, consider ordering take out from restaurants and/or eating outdoors socially distanced
- Individuals who are high-risk for developing serious illness should consider staying at home as much as possible
- Reduce your public interactions to mainly essential activities
Cooper on Tuesday also announced a modified Stay-At-Home order that will take effect on Friday.
Specifically, the order imposes new measures that would close non-essential businesses like gyms, restaurants and retail at 10 p.m. nightly, and allow them to reopen at 5 a.m.