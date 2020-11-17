Gov. Cooper unveils COVID-19 county alert system, pushes counties to curb spread

That included the debut of a color-coded map alerting all 100 counties in the state of their current COVID-19 predicament:
Yellow: Significant Community Spread
Orange: Substantial Community Spread
Red: Critical Community Spread
VIEW THE MAP HERE.
The COVID-19 County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospital impact within the county.
To be assigned to the red or orange tier, a county must meet the threshold for case rate for that tier AND the threshold for either percent positive OR hospital impact.
Case Rate: The number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people
Percent Positive: The percent of tests that are positive over 14 days
Hospital Impact: A composite score based on the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals including percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-19 related visits to the Emergency Department, staffed open hospital beds, and critical staffing shortages over 14 days
Counties that do not meet criteria for red or orange are categorized as being in the yellow tier
WATCH COOPER'S ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:
"North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers remain too high," Cooper said in an afternoon news conference, which came on another day of more than 3,000 confirmed cases.
The color-coded designations will also come with a series of actionable recommendations for county governments, including ending alcohol sales after a certain hour or limiting indoor dining.
According to the report from NCDHHS, most counties in the Triangle are in the "yellow." NCDHHS recommends wearing face coverings whenever around people who do not live in your household, getting tested if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, keeping in-person gatherings small, and avoiding large gatherings or crowds.
Many counties in the Sandhills and to the northeast and northwest of the Triangle, however, are in the "orange." Sampson County, Hoke County, Columbus County and Wilson County are in the "red."
"By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking people in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow viral spread, we can succeed," Cooper said. "It can help bring down case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working."
Cooper last week already announced that indoor gatherings would be subject to further restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state. Though Phase 2.5 allowed groups of 25 people to gather indoors, Cooper announced he would tighten those restrictions to 10 people as the holiday season approaches.
According to a report on COVID-19 clusters in North Carolina updated Monday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has learned of at least 31 COVID-19 clusters stemming from social gatherings, resulting in 316 cases and four deaths. Health officials have repeatedly said the current spike in COVID-19 cases is being driven by gatherings among people who do not live in the same household.
The mass gathering limit, however, does not apply to religious services, as outlined in the extension of Phase 2. The report noted that 104 COVID-19 clusters have been linked to religious gatherings, leading to 1,460 cases and 25 deaths. However, the report added that cases associated with religious gatherings have been decreasing since peaking in October. Those attending religious services are still asked to stay socially distant and wear a face covering at all times during services.
Cooper's announcement does not affect the current Executive Order for Phase 3, which currently runs until December 4. No other aspects of the current phase will change--outdoor gathering limits will remain at 50 people, bars and movie theaters will be allowed to remain open, and all businesses will be subject to capacity limits.
With many North Carolinians planning gatherings with family and friends for Thanksgiving, health officials again urged compliance with the 3 W's to prevent an even greater spike in COVID-19 following the holiday season.