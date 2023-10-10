Election Day 2023: North Carolina municipal races up for grabs in primary and general elections

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Election Day in North Carolina -- for some districts.

2023 is a municipal election year and most of those municipal elections are happening in November. However, Cary is holding general elections in October (leaving November open for any possible runoffs) while other districts in the region hold primaries.

Voting this year

Registered voters must go to their assigned polling location to cast a ballot on Election Day. Check your voter information, including details on your polling location, at this link.

Polling locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. You must be in line by 7:30 p.m. to be able to vote; if you're in line at that time, you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

For the first time, voters will be asked to show a photo ID to vote. To learn about all of the photo ID rules for this election, click here.

Election results

Election results will begin to be tabulated when polls close.

Big races

Cary general election

Mayor and Town Council positions are up for grabs in this election cycle.

Incumbent Mayor Harold Weinbrecht is running for re-election unopposed, but the races for Town Council are competitive. There's an at-large council position open, as well as opening in District B and District D.

Durham primary election

The Bull City's general election is not until November, but in order to make it to that election, candidates have to perform well in October's primary.

Eight candidates are vying for the opportunity to replace Elaine O'Neal as Durham Mayor:

Mike Woodard

Leonardo Williams

DeDreana Freeman

Charlitta Burruss

Jontae Dunston

Nick Pettiford

Marshall Williams, Jr.

Sylvester Williams

The top two vote getters in the mayoral primary will face off in November for the general election.

Even more candidates (12) are on the ballot vying for three open City Council positions:

Nate Baker

Shanetta Burris

Javiera Caballero

J.J. Campbell

Waldo Fenner

Bonita Green

Monique Holsey-Hyman

Shelia Ann Huggins

Khalilah Karim

Carl Rist

Sherri Zann Rosenthal

Renee J. Vaughan

The top six vote getters for City Council will face off in the November general election for the three open seats.

Fayetteville primary election

Four candidates are on the ballot for mayor. The two top vote getters will advance to November's general election.

Several candidates are running for two open Fayetteville City Council positions (District 2 & District 5) as well. Likewise, the top vote getters in those primaries will square off in November.