'We value life experiences.' Police and fire in Apex, Fayetteville seek diversity on force

The biggest lesson Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong learned after working in Ferguson, Missouri is that diversity is about much more than race.

"Diversity of thought and diversity of experience carries. You know, much more weight and more value to me than what the diversity of a person looks like," he said.

The Ferguson police department was propelled into the spotlight in 2014 following the death of Michael Brown, an 18 year old Black man who was shot and killed by a White police officer after refusing to not walk on the sidewalk.

Armstrong led that department in 2019 before taking on the force in Apex. He shared that diversity helps enhance a department's culture while creating a level of understanding.

"We interact with the community more than any other arm of public government. When we are a diverse organization that feeds into how much ore we can connect with all facets of community," said Armstrong.

According to the Apex police department, there are 88 sworn officers on the force.

86% White

10% Black

3% other

Efforts to recruit, retain and diversify is still top of mind for many local first responders.

Captain Stephen Shakeshaft is over training and recruitment with the Fayetteville fire department.

"The fire service in general has been a White male job," said Shakeshaft.

He said the city is taking steps to increase representation in the ranks and it starts with community engagement.

"I'm at job fairs. I'm in schools. I'm in colleges. I'm at public events like Umoja Festival or Fayetteville after 5," he said.

According to Fayetteville Fire Department, there are 351 firefighters.

80% White

8% Black

6% Hispanic

1% Asian

Captain Shakeshaft told ABC11 there is an incentive to sign on for firefighters already working in the industry.

However, there is still a need for the department to reflect the community it serves.

" It's not just about bringing them in the door, but creating a culture that values their voice and life experiences," said Shakeshaft.

