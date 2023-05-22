Pools in the Triangle preparing to open for Memorial Day weekend amid staffing challenges

Amoni Ashby just moved back to Raleigh with her two young children after spending years living and working in Colorado. She's actually a professional bobsledder and is competing for Team USA. As an athlete, she knows the importance of getting involved in sports.

Ashby's planning to take advantage of Raleigh's pools this summer and keep her little ones active.

"I look forward to taking my babies there. I look forward to taking them anywhere fun, make memories, get wet, and I just chill and watch them play and swim," said Ashby.

Pools across the Triangle are gearing up to reopen for Memorial Day weekend.

The Town of Wake Forest will begin welcoming guests Saturday at Holding Park Aquatic Center.

Raleigh is reopening its eight pools also on Saturday.

Aquatic Program Director Aaron Weaver still needs an additional 40 lifeguards to be fully staffed.

Until those spots are filled, there will be a rotation of pools open during the week.

Biltmore and Ridge Road will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., and then Lake Johnson and Longview on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same times.

Even with these tweaks in the schedule, Weaver says he's in pretty good shape.

"Last year we were struggling much more so than we are this year. Last year, we were only able to open the pools on a weekend," said Weaver.

The City of Durham says it traditionally opens pools in mid-June and this year that means Opening Day is June 7th.

The department is trying to add an extra 18 lifeguards, and there are families who appreciate those efforts.

"I can understand how hard it can be to get lifeguards in order to keep everyone safe during the pool times during summer," said Ashby.

Raleigh is starting a new lifeguard training program on Friday nights with the hope of drumming up new hires.

