NC's Democratic youth coalition hosting rally against gun violence in response to UNC shooting

Sunday, September 17, 2023 5:09PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rally against gun violence hosted by North Carolina's Democratic youth coalition is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Rep. Justin Jones of the Tennessee Three is on the list of speakers.

In a news release, the organizers said it is in response to the UNC Chapel Hill on-campus shooting on Monday, August 28. Associate professor Zijie Yan was killed and a grad student has been charged in the case.

The rally is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Halifax Mall, 300 N Salisbury St. in Raleigh.

Some UNC students met with lawmakers this past Tuesday about gun violence. The following day there was another gun scare which led to a campus lockdown. A Durham man has been charged in that case.

ABC11 has reached out to Republican lawmakers about the event.

According to a news release, the expected speakers at the event include:

  • TN Rep. Justin Jones
  • NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton
  • US Rep. Wiley Nickel
  • NC Sen. Natalie Murdock
  • NC Sen. Rachel Hunt
  • NC Rep. Marcia Morey
  • Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam
  • Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs

