NC's Democratic youth coalition hosting rally against gun violence in response to UNC shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rally against gun violence hosted by North Carolina's Democratic youth coalition is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Rep. Justin Jones of the Tennessee Three is on the list of speakers.
In a news release, the organizers said it is in response to the UNC Chapel Hill on-campus shooting on Monday, August 28. Associate professor Zijie Yan was killed and a grad student has been charged in the case.
The rally is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Halifax Mall, 300 N Salisbury St. in Raleigh.
Some UNC students met with lawmakers this past Tuesday about gun violence. The following day there was another gun scare which led to a campus lockdown. A Durham man has been charged in that case.
ABC11 has reached out to Republican lawmakers about the event.
According to a news release, the expected speakers at the event include:
- TN Rep. Justin Jones
- NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton
- US Rep. Wiley Nickel
- NC Sen. Natalie Murdock
- NC Sen. Rachel Hunt
- NC Rep. Marcia Morey
- Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam
- Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs
