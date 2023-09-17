NC's Democratic youth coalition hosting rally against gun violence in response to UNC shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rally against gun violence hosted by North Carolina's Democratic youth coalition is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Rep. Justin Jones of the Tennessee Three is on the list of speakers.

In a news release, the organizers said it is in response to the UNC Chapel Hill on-campus shooting on Monday, August 28. Associate professor Zijie Yan was killed and a grad student has been charged in the case.

The rally is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Halifax Mall, 300 N Salisbury St. in Raleigh.

Some UNC students met with lawmakers this past Tuesday about gun violence. The following day there was another gun scare which led to a campus lockdown. A Durham man has been charged in that case.

According to a news release, the expected speakers at the event include:

TN Rep. Justin Jones

NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton

US Rep. Wiley Nickel

NC Sen. Natalie Murdock

NC Sen. Rachel Hunt

NC Rep. Marcia Morey

Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam

Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs

