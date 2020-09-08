Return To Learn

Wake County parents, students pick up Chromebooks after delayed shipment

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The line was nearly wrapped around the corner with students and parents picking up Chromebooks for Wake County schools on Tuesday.

Timothy Drake was eager to get his kindergartner Owen online.

"We have one at home that he's been using, he's using my work laptop," Drake said. "We're excited to get him plugged into this one."

Lisa Hines said her two kids have been struggling to log into their classes since the first day of class.

"Very frustrating, and what's more frustrating about it is every morning he's never able to get on. There's always some type of difficulty," said Hines.

Wake County Public Schools is holding device pick ups at Enloe, Apex and Knightdale high schools this week after the first distribution was abruptly canceled due to an issue with the supplier.

Hines said the equipment delay is slowing her son's learning.

"They're behind, that's how I feel," said Hines.

With more than 50,000 requests for devices since remote learning began, Wake County Public School System is scrambling to get students online as classes continue into week three.

"My message lately has just been having grace because this is such a difficult time, there are so many students with different needs," Drake said.

The next pick up is set for Friday September 11 at Enloe, Apex and Knightdale high schools from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
