Return To Learn

Take a look inside a Person County school opening for in-person instruction

By
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While most districts in our area will start schools virtually, a few are opening to in-person instruction next week.

Sixty-five percent of students who go to Person County Schools will start school in-person next week. The district has just over 4,300 students.

Students will be split in two groups and they'll go to school for in-person instruction twice a week. The first group will attend Mondays and Tuesdays and the second group will attend Thursdays and Fridays. The rest of the time they'll learn virtually, as will the approximately 1,500 students who opted to learn from home for the full semester.

ABC11 went to Stories Creek Elementary in Roxboro to see what students will experience come Monday.

Every student and staff member must complete a screening, including a temperature check, before entering schools.

Find your school district's reopening plans

"It'll probably move a little slower than what they're used to," said Dusty Martin, the principal at Stories Creek Elementary. "But I think that's a precaution that all parents are willing to take if they've elected for their students to come back face-to-face."

"We've sent out messages to our parents to be patient with us and have some compassion to us," said Superintendent Rodney Peterson. "But we want to make sure that the safety is of utmost importance to both our staff and our students."

Do you have questions about sending your child back to school? Let us know.

If the process takes too long for bus riders, they'll be taken into the gym where they'll be screened. They'll stand in line six feet apart while they wait.


Classes will be set up differently, with at least six feet between desks. Plexiglass will be installed around teacher's desks.



All staff and students must wear a mask, unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one. There will be hand sanitizer and plenty of soap and water at schools.



Inside School Spending: What educators are buying to prepare in a pandemic

Students will get their lunches in the cafeteria, while spaced 6 feet apart, but they'll eat in their classrooms.



Students won't be able to drink from the water fountains but can use them as a place to refill water bottles.


RELATED: What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The capacity inside buses has been slashed by about one-third from 60 to 75 students to 18-23 students per bus. Two of the district's 75 buses will complete double routes to ensure all students get picked up while socially distancing. District officials said there will be a focus on cleaning buses and schools, with schools getting cleaned every day and a deep cleaning on Wednesdays.

A district spokeswoman said if there are COVID-19 cases among students or staff, they'll comply with guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on whether any closures will be necessary.

Peterson said they sent out a survey, and 65 percent of parents chose face-to-face instruction.

"I really believe we're as prepared as we're going to be to come back to school," Peterson said. "Our metrics is allowing us to come back to school."
You can use this interactive tool to find whether your student's school district plans to start in-person or virtually:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationperson countyroxboroback to schoolcarolina comebackcoronavirusreturn to learnperson county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETURN TO LEARN
Classes resume at NC State with COVID-19 measures in place
Stuff-the-Bus drive helps kids get school supplies
What educators are buying to prepare in a pandemic
Find your school district's reopening plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wilson man arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old boy
Trump escorted from WH briefing room by Secret Service: LIVE
LATEST: Lowest daily case increase reported since end of June
5 aftershocks reported following NC earthquake
COVID-19 cases increase inside child care centers
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: Duke study
On eve of Raleigh store's anniversary, thief bashes door, swipes register
Show More
Elon University, UNCW postpone fall sports
2 men dead in Durham homicides
Clorox making nearly 1M wipes a day to meet demand
Trump: RNC speech will happen at White House or Gettysburg
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
More TOP STORIES News