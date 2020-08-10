Take a look inside a Person County school opening for in-person instruction

Sixty-five percent of students who go to Person County Schools will start school in-person next week. The district has just over 4,300 students.
Students will be split in two groups and they'll go to school for in-person instruction twice a week. The first group will attend Mondays and Tuesdays and the second group will attend Thursdays and Fridays. The rest of the time they'll learn virtually, as will the approximately 1,500 students who opted to learn from home for the full semester.
ABC11 went to Stories Creek Elementary in Roxboro to see what students will experience come Monday.
Every student and staff member must complete a screening, including a temperature check, before entering schools.
"It'll probably move a little slower than what they're used to," said Dusty Martin, the principal at Stories Creek Elementary. "But I think that's a precaution that all parents are willing to take if they've elected for their students to come back face-to-face."
"We've sent out messages to our parents to be patient with us and have some compassion to us," said Superintendent Rodney Peterson. "But we want to make sure that the safety is of utmost importance to both our staff and our students."
If the process takes too long for bus riders, they'll be taken into the gym where they'll be screened. They'll stand in line six feet apart while they wait.
Classes will be set up differently, with at least six feet between desks. Plexiglass will be installed around teacher's desks.
Most classes at Stories Creek Elementary in Roxboro will have about 10 students per class, compared to the usual 20 students per class. Desks are set up at least six feet apart and plexiglass will be installed around teacher’s desks. #abc11 #roxboro #backtoschool #nc pic.twitter.com/AdyG9pYkoM— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 10, 2020
All staff and students must wear a mask, unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one. There will be hand sanitizer and plenty of soap and water at schools.
Each student going back to a Person County public school for in-person instruction will get masks this week and a laptop. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/afaaMQx9me— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 10, 2020
Students will get their lunches in the cafeteria, while spaced 6 feet apart, but they'll eat in their classrooms.
Students at Stories Creek Elementary in Person Co. will still get their lunches in the cafeteria but they won’t be able to eat there. It won’t be a buffet style anymore. They’ll take their lunches to their classroom. #abc11 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EjV9H2oI80— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 10, 2020
Students won't be able to drink from the water fountains but can use them as a place to refill water bottles.
The capacity inside buses has been slashed by about one-third from 60 to 75 students to 18-23 students per bus. Two of the district's 75 buses will complete double routes to ensure all students get picked up while socially distancing. District officials said there will be a focus on cleaning buses and schools, with schools getting cleaned every day and a deep cleaning on Wednesdays.
A district spokeswoman said if there are COVID-19 cases among students or staff, they'll comply with guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on whether any closures will be necessary.
Peterson said they sent out a survey, and 65 percent of parents chose face-to-face instruction.
"I really believe we're as prepared as we're going to be to come back to school," Peterson said. "Our metrics is allowing us to come back to school."
