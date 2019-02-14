EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5138451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> North Carolina State University basketball player, Eric Lockett, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with assaulting a female.

North Carolina State University basketball player, Eric Lockett, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with assaulting a female.According to arrest warrants, Lockett, 23, hit a woman in the face Tuesday.In his first court appearance Thursday morning, a judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim -- anywhere she works, lives, or attends school.Since he has no previous criminal history the judge said he would likely be eligible for the pretrial release program. If he decides not to be part of that program, his bond will be set at $1,500.Lockett, of Warner Robins, Georgia, is a graduate transfer with the Wolfpack basketball team in his last year of eligibility. He has averaged just under 17 minutes of playing time, scoring 5 points per game so far this season.Hours after the arrest, he was suspended from the team."In light of his arrest this morning, Eric Lockett has been indefinitely suspended from our team," Kevin Keatts, NC State men's basketball Head Coach, said in a statement. "We will await additional information and will have no further comment at the current time."Lockett missed Wednesday's game against Syracuse. At the time, the team put out a statement saying Lockett would miss the game because of a "personal matter."His next court date is scheduled for March 27.