Wolfpack fans flying high as men, women both win: 'This is awesome'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a Saturday to remember on Hillsborough Street.

NC State basketball completed a dream Saturday, with the Wolfpack women hosting and beating Chattanooga in their first-round NCAA Tournament game at Reynolds Coliseum, and the men keeping their dream run alive with a win over Oakland.

WATCH: NC State fans celebrate at Bell Tower

Steve Price is a longtime Wolfpack fan and says vibes are at an all-time high.

"This is awesome. I haven't seen this much Pack Pride in a really long time. So just seeing it on Facebook, seeing it on social media, seeing it, everywhere. You're seeing this everywhere now it's really exciting," Price said.

After the women beat Chattanooga, 64-45, fans gathered inside packed bars on Hillsborough Street to watch the men work their win to a thrilling overtime victory over Oakland -- sending the men's team to their first Sweet 16 since 2015. Caitlin Laforce was one of the countless fans at Players Retreat, saying it's been an unforgettable ride.

"They're definitely the "Cardiac Pack"," Laforce joked. "They've been giving me palpitations, it's been amazing to watch them. The guys have worked so hard, watching the passion they play with is really exhilarating."

There's no break coming for State fans, either. The Wolfpack women will host Tennessee in their second-round game at Reynolds on Monday, while the men will play the winner of Colorado and Marquette in the Sweet 16 next week.

