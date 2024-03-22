NC State, UNC, Duke gear up for first round of 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NCAA Women's Tournament will tip off today, with high stakes.

Here's what's happening for NC State, UNC and Duke in the first round:

NC State

Thousands are expected to be at Reynold Coliseum as NC State will host their first two games.

The Wolfpack came up short in the ACC Tournament losing to Notre Dame 55-51 in the championship game. Regardless, the team made the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed.

NC State (27-6) is preparing to take on No. 14 Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon.

UNC

No. 8 North Carolina (19-12) will take on No. 9 Michigan State (22-8) on Friday morning in Columbia, S.C.

This is the Tar Heels' fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019. Last season, the team won in the opening round over St. John's.

Duke

No. 7 Duke (20-11) will play on Friday afternoon. The team is headed to Columbus to face off against No. 10 seed Richmond Spiders.

Duke lost to NC State 54-51 in its last ACC game. But, the Blue Devils have already faced the Spiders during the regular season, winning 83-53.