college basketball

NC State women's basketball look to win back-to-back ACC Championship games

NC State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) attempts a shot ahead of Georgia Tech's Kierra Fletcher (41) in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament (Ben McKeown)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The NC State women's basketball team is looking to defend their title as ACC champions in the title game Sunday.

The Wolfpack defeated Georgia Tech 66-61 Saturday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

In 2020, the team beat Florida State for its first ACC Championship since 1991.



WATCH: NC State superfan takes first steps into arms of his best friend, former Ms. Wuf

PREVIOUSLY:
Elissa Cunane had 23 points and nine rebounds, and third-ranked North Carolina State stormed back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech 66-61 on Saturday and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Kayla Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wolfpack (19-2), which will look to repeat as ACC champions when they meet No. 5 Louisville on Sunday. Lorela Cubaj had a strong game with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen chipped in with 17 points and five assists for Georgia Tech, which led most of the second half but went cold late.

No. 8 NC State women topple No. 1 South Carolina

No. 4 NC State women whip Louisville for 2nd win over a No. 1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgreensbororaleighcollege basketballnc state
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNC fans rush Franklin Street after UNC beats Duke
N.C. State wins fifth in a row by dispatching Notre Dame 80-69
Georgia Tech deals blow to Duke's tourney hopes with 81-77 OT win
Tar Heels rally but fall to Syracuse 72-70
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly gas tanker crash closes I-95 in Johnston County
UNC fans rush Franklin Street after UNC beats Duke
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Biden marking 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting rights order
WATCH: Teen handcuffed after buying stolen bike
Another ex-aide calls Cuomo's office conduct inappropriate
WEATHER: A mostly sunny & cool Sunday
Show More
LATEST: More than 11,500 COVID-19 deaths in NC
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
More TOP STORIES News