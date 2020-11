EMBED >More News Videos Heavy rain continued for the second-straight day on Thursday, causing problems for drivers.

HIDDENITE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 30 people had to be rescued from an Alexander County campsite because of flooding Thursday. According to WSOC, authorities are still searching for more people who were reportedly at the campsite when the flooding happened.The campsite is called Hiddenite Family Campground . It is a family-owned campground located along the Yadkin River.Flood water overran the campsite around 6 a.m. Thursday.Rescue crews from several different organizations assisted with the water rescue, sometimes pushing through several feet of moving water.