NC weather: 'Significant ice' possible Thursday morning

in effect until 7 a.m. Feb. 19: Alamance; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Vance; Warren Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Feb. 19: Chatham; Franklin; Halifax; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Stanly; Wake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are now in effect until Friday morning for the northern part of central North Carolina.The winter storm is expected to bring significant ice accumulation but not much in the way of snow.A Winter Storm Warning can be issued if ice accumulation will be at least half an inch. A Winter Weather Advisory can be issued if ice accumulation up to .25 inches is expected.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the worst of the ice will take place north the Interstate 85. However, some ice could stretch south as far as Pinehurst.Wednesday is going to be a clear and sunny day, despite being colder than average. But then, early Thursday morning rain and freezing cold temperatures will arrive.With ice accumulation over .25 inches, power outages are likely. If you live north of I-85, consider using Wednesday to get supplies and prepare for the storm.The freezing rain could last through the morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing by noon, and rain will continue falling for much of the day.The rain Thursday could be heavy in spots, causing flooding problems for some.The rain ends early Friday, and we might see some sun with highs in the 40s.