Heavy rain possible at times Wednesday, Thursday as cold front pushes through North Carolina

It is mostly cloudy and seasonable today, with a chance of evening showers

It is mostly cloudy and seasonable today, with a chance of evening showers

It is mostly cloudy and seasonable today, with a chance of evening showers

It is mostly cloudy and seasonable today, with a chance of evening showers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get your galoshes and rain coats ready; Wednesday and Thursday are going to be damp.

Locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be possible both days.

The storm system that's arriving is currently dumping rain from Louisiana up through Michigan. Some areas are even getting snow with this system.

When the system arrives in our area, it will bring with it several pockets of rain.

The rain could begin as early as before sunrise Wednesday. Expect off and on showers from then until Thursday evening. The system will clear out Thursday night and leave behind windy but warmer conditions for Friday and the weekend.

The heaviest rainfall will likely be east of Raleigh and Interstate 95. Rain totals will accumulate between 1 and 3 inches. That could cause minor flooding in poor drainage areas.

Easter Weekend Forecast

Things are looking good if you have outdoor plans for the weekend.

Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s, and there should be plenty of sunshine to go around.

LIVE | First Alert Doppler Net