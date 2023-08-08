'I always lose something': Family's gazebo left in ruins in storm

It's been more than 12 hours since the storms blew through the Triangle, but many families are still dealing with the aftermath.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. -- It's been more than 12 hours since the storms blew through the Triangle, but many families are still dealing with the aftermath.

Jabo Massey and his wife have lived in their Fuquay-Varina home for nearly 40 years. That's why when the storm started getting bad he knew he had to rush home from work.

"Girl, I don't know what kind of reaction I had. I said, 'oh my' I thought I was in a jungle. Every year a strong storm comes. I always lose something." he said.

Their outdoor space was destroyed by the storm. The gazebo where they host their family, left in ruins. Their carport is badly damaged too, a wrought iron pillar buckled from the weight of the tree.

Fortunately though, most of the house was spared. So they spent the night in the house without power.

"At least we had stuff cold to drink because everything was still nice and cold in the refrigerator we was alright," Massey said.

Once the tree is removed the power crew will be able to get them back on the grid.