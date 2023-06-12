Risk of isolated severe storms, wind and hail main threats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a level 1 risk of isolated severe storms for the Triangle to start the week. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats along with a few quick downpours.

A few spotty showers and isolated storms will be possible before lunchtime, the best chance of an isolated severe storm will be this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms could pop up across the region because of a cold front. Showers and isolated storms will be spotty in nature before lunchtime, but multiply in the afternoon and early evening as the cold front passes through the area. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Storms likely shut off very quickly this evening once the front passes, and skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The next chance for rain could be this weekend but models differ quite a bit on that likelihood.