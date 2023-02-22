Possible record-breaking temperatures next two days

An impressive warm stretch will likely bring down records the next two days before a cold front brings a sharp but brief return to temperatures below the historical average for Sat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A warm stretch will likely bring record-breaking heat the next two days.

The Triangle could see the first 80 degree day of the year thanks to plenty of sun and a few clouds. Warm wind gusts should also be expected and could exceed 25 mph by this evening.

Thursday will be the hottest day this week as very warm air picks up again to 20-30 mph ahead of a cold front. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s to break a record even with a chance of some sprinkles, especially north and west of the Triangle.

Some relief from the heat comes on Friday when the high is expected to reach 68. There is an increasing chance of rain at night.

This rain and drizzle will continue into at least Saturday evening and it will could feel like a rather chilly rain after the next couple of days as temperatures hold in the 40s.