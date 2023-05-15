Level 1 severe weather risk tomorrow for western part of Triangle

Severe weather risk for western parts of the Triangle tomorrow.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday will get off to a cloudy start with a shower in spots and a severe weather risk is in place for western parts of the Triangle.

Skies will brighten some in the midday and early afternoon hours before thunderstorms press into the Triangle later in the afternoon or evening.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening hours and some may be severe.

Any severe storms can bring flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and isolated hail. The threat for storms is expected to wind down late Tuesday night as the associated cold front passes the Triangle.

Afternoon highs will surge in the mid-80s ahead of the cold front.