Severe weather risk for Saturday, isolated tornado possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend will feature the chance for some severe weather on Saturday. The biggest threats with the system could be heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado.

Rain is expected to start in the Triangle near sunrise on Saturday. Periods of rain will continue through the morning and the chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The best chance for thunderstorms remains to the south throughout the day but any thunderstorms that do rumble through the Triangle could be strong and severe.

Heavy downpours may lead to localized flood concerns, especially with recent wet weather.

A spotty thunderstorm or two may lingering into early Saturday even before the area dries out.