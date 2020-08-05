Sports

NCAA to allow each division to determine whether it will conduct championship events in the fall

The NCAA Board of Governors is allowing each division of the association to decide independently whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing football vs. risking health: Inside the decisions facing college football's coaches and players

The board had been considering what to do about fall championship events sponsored by the NCAA, but instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, it set parameters for each to make its own call by Aug. 21.

According to the board's decision, at least 50 percent of teams competing in a fall sport in any division must conduct a regular season this fall for a championship to be held. Championships may use reduced fields of teams or competitors in individual sports.

The NCAA said all NCAA student-athletes must be "provided an opportunity to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19," and if they do, their scholarship commitment must be honored.

Following the announcement, the Division III Presidents Council canceled fall championships.

"Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions," said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Spalding. "Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncaacollege basketballcoronaviruspandemicbasketballsportscovid 19 pandemiccollege footballcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Decision on Phase 3 expected today
Orange Co. health director: UNC should start semester online
Gov. Cooper visits Bertie County after fatal tornado
Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 7
Fort Hood soldier dies in accident, marking 5th death in months
Raleigh City Manager announces retirement
School pictures in Georgia show lack of COVID-19 precautions
Show More
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
CDC warns of possible spike in rare polio-like illness in kids
New COVID-19 relief bill: Stimulus talks slow as urgency grows
The 411: Census survey wrapping up
More TOP STORIES News