NC State's streak extends season, career of "Voice of the Pack" Gary Hahn: 'Unforgettable'

PITTSBURGH (WTVD) -- Two weeks ago, NC State visited Pittsburgh for its regular season-finale, falling to the Panthers 81-73 for their fourth straight defeat. The streak dropped NC State to 10th in the ACC, meaning they'd need to play in the opening round of the conference tournament.

With virtually no chance of an at-large bid, it meant every time they stepped on the court, their season was effectively on the line.

"I think it really was just the desperation setting in knowing that, we win, you play again, you lose, you go home. So just knowing that we didn't want our season to be over, I think that's what's really motivated us," said guard DJ Horne.

A loss would not only end the Wolfpack's season, but it would also end the career of Gary Hahn. "The Voice of the Wolfpack," who has called over 400 football games and more than 1,000 basketball games, announced his intention to retire following this basketball season.

"I never thought that in my 34 years, I would have a chance to call an ACC Tournament Championship game where NC State won. And so that was that kind of like icing on the cake and an unforgettable end to my career. And it'll be that way no matter what happens in the NCAA Tournament," said Hahn, standing near the court inside PPG Paints Arena.

Hahn shared he thought the Wolfpack were a 'team of destiny' after Michael O'Connell hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer to send their game against Virginia into overtime, which NC State ultimately won. He said the roster-wide contributions during the streak - five different players (Casey Morsell, Jayden Taylor, DJ Horne, DJ Burns, Jr., and Ben Middlebrooks) have led the team in scoring over the past six games - were especially notable.

"These guys are playing together. They're playing with tremendous poise. They're playing with the tremendous ability to overcome adversity. A lot of things are starting to happen. They're playing better defense. Other guys are stepping up like O'Connell and (Mohamed) Diarra, and it just wasn't D.J. Burns and D.J. Horne," Hahn explained.

While NC State punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Saturday night, it wasn't until the following evening that it learned where it would be playing. For Hahn, the assignment to Pittsburgh represented a full-circle moment.

"My mother passed away at the end of February, and I think it was on March 8, the day before the game at Pitt and the regular season. I conducted her graveside service about 40 miles from here. That's where the family plot is. And then I did the Pitt game the next night and flew back with the NC State basketball team. I was thinking about Mom during that time - I wish she'd had a chance to see all this and hear me call an NC State ACC Championship win," Hahn said.

He recalled growing up in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, noting he still has relatives in the area.

"I've had a chance to walk around and see some of the sights that I used to see as a kid. And that's been pretty special, too," said Hahn.

Since sharing news of his mother's passing, he's appreciated the outpouring of support.

"I've had a tremendous outpouring from not only Wolfpack fans, but other broadcasters, a lot of broadcasters at the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C. were pulling for the Pack just because of me," said Hahn.

Friday, he was back in the media room, scrupulously marking his printed call sheet as he prepared for Saturday's match-up with Oakland.

"I'm on the train and it's rolling. Hopefully, the next stop will be Dallas and we'll keep this thing going all the way to the end." Hahn said.