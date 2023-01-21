Parade and pep rally happening today to celebrate NCCU's HBCU football national championship

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The party is on today at NC Central! The school plans to celebrate its HBCU National Championship with a parade and pep rally.

ABC11 will be there for the whole thing and you can watch it live in the above video player. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to run until 11:30 a.m.

NCCU's football team defeated Jackson State University, 41-34 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 17.

The parade will begin at Cecil Street and will run from Fayetteville Street to the entrance of O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium from Lawson Street.

Following the parade a pep rally will be held in the stadium with a recognition ceremony of the team and coaching staff by Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal and Chancellor Johnson Akinleye.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet and receive signed posters from the championship-winning team and view and take photos with the Cricket Celebration Bowl and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship trophies.

Participants will include NCCU Head Football Coach Trei Oliver and members of the NCCU football program; the Sound Machine; NCCU cheerleaders and Eddie the Eagle mascot; NCCU student leaders; Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye; and City of Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal '84, L '91.