Traffic advisory issued after dump truck overturns, blocks lanes on Interstate 95 in Dunn

Part of I-95 in Harnett County, near Dunn, is closed due to overturned dump truck.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near Exit 71/Long Branch Rd.

After arriving on the scene, first responders found a landscaping dump truck and trailer overturned across both travel lanes.

The driver was transported to an area hospital. No information was released on his condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the truck went off the side of the road, hit a guardrail and crashed into a concrete barrier before flipping over.

Traffic in the area is backed up. Drivers are encouraged to use the detour in place.

NCDOT said all lanes of I-95 North are closed between Exit 65 (NC-82) and Exit 71 (Long Branch Road), due to a crash. The road is expected to reopen by 4:00 PM.

DETOUR: Take Exit 65 for NC 82 and turn left on NC 82 W. Continue on NC 82 W then turn right on US 301 N. Continue on US 301 N then turn right on Long Branch Road. Continue on Long Branch Road then turn left to return to I-95.