Education

NCPTA holding virtual town hall Thursday night

The NCPTA will hold a virtual town hall on Thursday night.

From 6 to 7 p.m., the NCPTA, in partnership with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), will host a online town hall.

The purpose of the town hall is to provide a forum for North Carolina families to hear important updates and information about COVID-19 and state schools reopening from health care professionals. There will also be a Q&A session. A sign language interpreter will be provided.

On the panel will be doctors from Duke University Medical Center and UNC Health and advisors from the NCDHHS.

Got back-to-school questions? Ask here.

These virtual town halls will allow North Carolina families to hear pertinent information related to COVID-19 numbers in our state, safety precautions needed to support successful school reopenings, and more.

Many districts in the ABC11 viewing area have opted for virtual learning for the first few weeks of the school year. On Wednesday, Johnston County Schools and Harnett County Schools each made respective decisions. Tuesday, Cumberland County Schools adopted Plan C, going online-only, for the first six weeks of the school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnceducationreturn to learn
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Free masks, meals being given out
Community mourns loss of 12-year-old killed in Durham shooting
'Miracle man' credits COVID-19 survival to prayers
Staying Hot & Humid
JoCo. schools to start online, K-5 return under 'Plan B' on Sept. 8
Harnett County Schools call for both virtual, in-person options
Some getting a green thumb during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Oak City Meatball Shoppe on hiatus to reassess amid pandemic
'Possible human remains' found in Goldsboro woods, deputies say
Uncle says 20-year-old who drowned at swim club was a good swimmer
Nursing homes remain hotbeds for COVID-19
Data shows teachers of color underrepresented in NC schools
More TOP STORIES News