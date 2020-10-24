pedestrian killed

98-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle while crossing Food Lion parking lot in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 98-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Food Lion parking lot just outside of Hillsborough on Saturday.

Orange County deputies responded to the incident at the 100 block of N. Scottswood Boulevard off Highway 70.

On arrival, deputies found Nell Richardson, 98, of Hillsborough in front of Food Lion. Deputies said she had been struck while crossing the parking lot.

Richardson was rushed to Duke Hospital where she later died from injuries.

An investigation is underway at this time.
