Share Your Heroes: Harnett County woman continued serving community despite cancer fight

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Share Your Heroes is spotlighting Harnett County's Nell Williams McKoy.

"When most people hear the word hero, they think of fictional characters like Batman and Superman," her brother said. "But for me, I think about my big sister Nell Williams.

Williams McKoy was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago, just three months before she was planning to get married.

"I went to visit Nell in the hospital just before she had her operation. When I went into her room, she was crying and I was so afraid that she was breaking down," Nell's father recalled. "But I told her, 'Nell, everything is going to be OK.' And she told me, 'Daddy, it's not that, it's that I feel the presence of God on me,' and right then, I knew she was going to be OK."

Through her treatment for her diagnosis, Williams McKoy continued her work as co-owner of Think Smart Outreach Inc. in Harnett County, which focuses on area youth and education.

"For my mom to have went through what she went through, and to have beat cancer," her daughter said, "it's just extremely humbling and a blessing."

Her father said his daughter is "one of the strongest persons I know."
